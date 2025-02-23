HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yunus invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch satellite-based internet

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
18:50
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and chief executive officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit the country and launch Starlink satellite internet service in the country. 

In a letter on February 19, Yunus told Musk that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet young Bangladeshi men and women who would be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology. 

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future," he said in the letter. 

"Integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure will have a transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities," state-run BSS news agency reported on Sunday, quoting the letter. 

Yunus also asked his High Representative, Khalilur Rahman, to coordinate closely with his SpaceX team to ensure completion of the necessary work to make Starlink ready for launch in Bangladesh within the next 90 working days. 

On February 13, Yunus held an extensive telephonic discussion with Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite internet services in Bangladesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak all out for 241
Champions Trophy updates: Pak all out for 241

Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan
Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli etched his name in history once again during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables

How will the India Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai play out today?

LIVE! Telangana: Rescuers at tunnel boring machine spot
LIVE! Telangana: Rescuers at tunnel boring machine spot

Women achievers to run PM's social media on Women's Day
Women achievers to run PM's social media on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to women achievers from different walks of life to mark International Women's Day on March 8. In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" address, Modi said these...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD