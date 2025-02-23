HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will step down for peace, NATO membership: Zelenskyy

Sun, 23 February 2025
22:07
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to step down as president in exchange for peace and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) membership for Ukraine.  

Kyiv School of Economics President Tymofiy Mylovanov shared a video of Zelenskyy responding to a question from BBC News in Ukrainian. 

Zelenskyy stated that he is focused on Ukraine's security today and not staying in power for decades.  

According to the post shared on X by Mylovanov, Zelenskyy was asked whether he was ready to step down for peace. In response, Zelenskyy stated, "I am ready to step down for peace If no peace, I am happy to step down in exchange for NATO for Ukraine I am focused on security for Ukraine here and today and not staying in power for decades."  

Earlier on February 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss the battlefield situation, how to return Ukraine's prisoners of war and effective security guarantees.  -- ANI

