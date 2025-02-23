HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Voting underway for general election in Germany

Sun, 23 February 2025
19:39
A woman votes in general elections at Steglitz-Zehlendorf district postal ballot polling station in Berlin/Reuters/ANI Photo
Voting started for the general election in Germany on Sunday, which opinion polls suggest will bring a new chancellor and a new governing coalition, CNN reported. 

Earlier in November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party fired his finance minister. 

He then lost a vote of confidence, which led to early parliamentary elections. 

Later, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany. 

Musk's support for AfD sparked a national debate about how Germany remembers its own 20th-century history. 

Scholz called Musk's support for far-right politicians in Europe "disgusting." 

CNN reported that opinion polls have suggested the AfD might become the second-largest political group in Germany. 

Two issues that have dominated the election campaigning in Germany are curbing mass migration and righting the country's flailing economy. 

The main candidates for German Chancellor are Friedrich Merz, Alice Weidel, Olaf Scholz, and Robert Habeck. 

Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union has been the longtime frontrunner in this contest. 

Regularly polling at over 30 per cent, the Union party comprising the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU -- appears destined to be Germany's largest party and return itself to the helm of German politics. 

The AfD's candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, is a strong opponent of immigration. 

The Party has been performing well in regional elections and became the largest party in Thuringia. -- ANI

