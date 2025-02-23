Unclear who was target of Shinde's remark: Ajit

21:05

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar





Addressing the valedictory session of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, Pawar wondered whether Shinde meant to say that Shiv Sena-UBT should not be taken lightly or someone else.





Shinde, who spoke after Pawar, did not elaborate and merely said that the "don't take me lightly" comment was a reference to an incident that took place over two years ago.





"Recently, Shinde used a phrase 'don't take me lightly'. It is still not clear who was the target of those remarks," Pawar said in the presence of Shinde, who is also deputy CM, at the Talkatora Stadium.





"It is still not clear whether 'Mashal' should not be taken lightly or someone else should not take him lightly," Pawar said.





'Mashal' is the election symbol of Shiv Sena-UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray. Pawar also made it clear that there was no rift within the MahaYuti comprising BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena. -- PTI

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said it was still unclear who was the target of Eknath Shinde's remark that he should not be taken lightly.