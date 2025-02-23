HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Unclear who was target of Shinde's remark: Ajit

Sun, 23 February 2025
21:05
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said it was still unclear who was the target of Eknath Shinde's remark that he should not be taken lightly. 

Addressing the valedictory session of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, Pawar wondered whether Shinde meant to say that Shiv Sena-UBT should not be taken lightly or someone else. 

Shinde, who spoke after Pawar, did not elaborate and merely said that the "don't take me lightly" comment was a reference to an incident that took place over two years ago. 

"Recently, Shinde used a phrase 'don't take me lightly'. It is still not clear who was the target of those remarks," Pawar said in the presence of Shinde, who is also deputy CM, at the Talkatora Stadium. 

"It is still not clear whether 'Mashal' should not be taken lightly or someone else should not take him lightly," Pawar said. 

'Mashal' is the election symbol of Shiv Sena-UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray. Pawar also made it clear that there was no rift within the MahaYuti comprising BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena. -- PTI

Champions Trophy updates: Iyer steps on the gas

Can Pakistan defend 241 vs India's explosive lineup?

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy Group A match played between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai on Sunday.

The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables

How will the India Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai play out today?

LIVE! BSF nabs 6 Bangladeshis heading to Mumbai

USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout

The Finance Ministry's annual report has revealed that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funded seven projects worth USD 750 million in India during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The projects, implemented in partnership with...

