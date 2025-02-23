HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tunnel workers may be rescued by evening: T'gana min

Sun, 23 February 2025
16:00
A view of the SLBC tunnel mishap site/ANI Photo
The Telangana government is working with the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF and all other tunnel experts in the country to try and save the eight persons who remained trapped for the past 30 hours inside a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the SLBC project, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday. 

Reddy, who is camping at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project site and overseeing the rescue operations, hoped that the trapped persons would be saved by this evening. 

"I'm monitoring on a minute-to-minute basis. The government of Telangana is working with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, and all other tunnel experts in the country to try and save the situation here," he told PTI videos. 

He further said about 70 people were working in the tunnel when the collapse happened and most of them could escape and return by their internal train or locomotive there. 

"But eight people have been missing since yesterday. We are hoping and praying that they are safe, and we are hoping and praying that we can recover them, retrieve them, and save them by this evening," Reddy said. 

Uttam Kumar Reddy further said the SLBC project was sanctioned 35 years ago and works commenced about 30 years ago. 

Of the 44 km, work on about 9 km remains to be carried out, he said. "We are trying to save the lives of the eight persons who went missing," he said.

