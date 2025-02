21:55

Khitauli range officer Swasti Shri Jain told PTI the cub, in the 8-10 month age group, was found with a broken neck and was possibly killed by a big cat.





After post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said. -- PTI

A tiger cub was found dead on Sunday in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.