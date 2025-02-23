HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thane woman raped after being promised film roles; 4 booked

Sun, 23 February 2025
13:37
The police in Thane have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on multiple occasions under the pretext of getting her good acting offers in the film industry, officials said on Sunday. 

Another woman, her husband and their daughter have also been made accused in the case on charges of threatening and blackmailing the victim, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and is a resident of Majiwada area in Maharashtra's Thane city, they said. 

No arrest has been made so far in the case, the police said. 

The accused woman got in touch with the victim about three years back and claimed to have contacts with people on high positions in the film industry, an official from Kapurbawdi police station in Thane said. 

The woman, after promising to make the victim a big star, took her victim to Singapore where she introduced her to a man, claiming he was an influential person. 

The man took the victim to his house in Singapore and offered her drinks. He allegedly raped her there, as well as on different occasions at hotels in Mumbai and other places, the official said. 

The accused woman filmed the victim in objectionable acts with the man and started blackmailing her, he said. Later, the accused woman, her husband and her daughter repeatedly called up the victim, harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences, the police said. 

The accused also abused the victim over her caste, the official said. -- PTI

