Telangana: Rescuers at tunnel boring machine spot

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy visits the SLBC tunnel/ANI Photo





However, silt poses a challenge to move further to reach the spot where the people are believed to have been trapped, he added.





The collector, who is supervising the rescue operation, said four NDRF teams--one from Hyderabad and three from Vijayawada, comprising 138 members, 24 personnel of the army, personnel of SDRF, 23 members from SCCL with equipment besides members of the infra firm are engaged in the rescue operations.





The rescuers have reached the point where the tunnel boring machine is there.





As there is silt after that point, the NDRF team is making plans to go forward. Oxygen and power supply has been made available in the tunnel and dewatering and the de-silting operation is also underway.





"As of now, we don't have communication with them (those trapped). The rescuers will go inside and see and then we will be able to tell," he said.





A NDRF official told a TV channel that one of the teams had last night went inside the tunnel. -- PTI

