Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Sun, 23 February 2025
16:43
File image
Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized 5 fishing boats for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation, the Navy said. 

The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement said the arrests occurred during a special operation in the sea area north of Mannar. 

"Five Indian fishing boats were seized and 32 Indian fishermen apprehended while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters," the statement said. 

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, the statement said. 

The Navy said the arrested fishermen and their boats were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the fisheries inspector of Mannar for legal action. 

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and held 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said. -- PTI

