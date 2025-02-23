HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Power engineers' body calls for strike on June 26 against privatisation

Sun, 23 February 2025
19:54
All India Power Engineers Federation on Sunday gave a call for nationwide strike on June 26 to protest against privatisation in the power sector.

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers decided to resort to a nationwide strike on June 26 to protest against the privatisation of electricity utilities and departments, an AIPEF statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the NCCOEEE has decided that big conferences will be held in all the provinces of the country in the months of April and May to make the nationwide strike a success.

The NCCOEEE will hold four big rallies in protest against the ongoing process of privatisation in Uttar Pradesh.

In a resolution, NCCOEEE General Assembly criticised the privatisation of the profit-making power department of Chandigarh, terming it extremely objectionable.

The proposal states that the transmission sector is being privatised extensively in the name of tariff-based competitive bidding and asset monetisation.

The curse of privatisation of generation is being faced by common consumers in the form of very expensive electricity in the field of generation, it stated. -- PTI

