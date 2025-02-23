HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pope Francis in critical condition: Vatican

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
08:42
image
Pope Francis, who has been hospitalised for over a week, remains in "critical" condition after developing an "asthmatic respiratory crisis" earlier on Saturday, CNN quoted the Vatican as saying in a statement.
 
"This morning Pope Francis presented with an asthmatic respiratory crisis of prolonged magnitude, which also required the application of oxygen at high flows," the Vatican stated. 

The Pope is being treated for pneumonia.
 
While the Pope "continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair" he is "in more pain than yesterday,"  the statement said. 

He also received blood transfusions today (local time) to treat anemia, it added.
 
Earlier on Saturday, the Vatican said he would remain hospitalised following his pneumonia diagnosis and will not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer - for only the third time in his almost 12-year-long papacy.
 
The pope "slept well" overnight into Saturday at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, according to the Vatican press office, after a doctor at the facility said it is unclear for how long he will receive medical treatment.
 
Francis is not at risk of "immediate death," Sergio Alfieri, a surgeon who has previously operated on the pope, said on Friday.
 
"Is the Pope out of danger? No. Both doors are open. Is he at risk of immediate death? No. The therapy needs time to work," said Alfieri.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pope Francis in critical condition: Vatican
LIVE! Pope Francis in critical condition: Vatican

ALERT! New coronavirus found in China's Wuhan
ALERT! New coronavirus found in China's Wuhan

A Chinese team of virologists has discovered a new bat coronavirus that can infect human cells, raising concerns about potential animal-to-human transmission. The virus, a new lineage of the HKU5 coronavirus, uses the same human receptor...

Now, Trump says $21 million went to 'my friend Modi'
Now, Trump says $21 million went to 'my friend Modi'

United States President Donald Trump for the fourth time in recent days claimed that the Biden administration allocated $21 million funding to India for 'voter turnout', evoking a sharp response from the Congress which urged Prime...

Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?
Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday?

Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka
Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was attacked.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD