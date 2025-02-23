Pope Francis in critical condition: Vatican

08:42

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalised for over a week, remains in "critical" condition after developing an "asthmatic respiratory crisis" earlier on Saturday, CNN quoted the Vatican as saying in a statement.

"This morning Pope Francis presented with an asthmatic respiratory crisis of prolonged magnitude, which also required the application of oxygen at high flows," the Vatican stated.





The Pope is being treated for pneumonia.

While the Pope "continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair" he is "in more pain than yesterday," the statement said.





He also received blood transfusions today (local time) to treat anemia, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vatican said he would remain hospitalised following his pneumonia diagnosis and will not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer - for only the third time in his almost 12-year-long papacy.

The pope "slept well" overnight into Saturday at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, according to the Vatican press office, after a doctor at the facility said it is unclear for how long he will receive medical treatment.

Francis is not at risk of "immediate death," Sergio Alfieri, a surgeon who has previously operated on the pope, said on Friday.

"Is the Pope out of danger? No. Both doors are open. Is he at risk of immediate death? No. The therapy needs time to work," said Alfieri.