HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'No comments at all': Tharoor amidst reports of rift with Congress

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
16:55
image
Amidst reports that all is not well between him and the Congress following backlash from within the party. on his apparent praise recently for the Kerala Left Democratic Front government's industrial policy and also for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday refused to comment further on the subject.  

"No comments at all," said the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram as reporters accosted him at the New Delhi airport on Sunday. 

Tharoor meanwhile urged the mediapersons to "Go watch the match; it's an important match today." 

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan began in Dubai this afternoon.  

Tharoor had on Saturday posted on his X account the quote "Where ignorance is bliss, 'tis folly to be wise" by poet Thomas Gray.  

This follows an interview to a Malayalam podcast, of a leading newspaper published from New Delhi on Sunday in its English edition, in which he noted that if the Congress did not try to expand its appeal, it would be sitting in Opposition for the third consecutive time in Kerala.  

Further, he was cited as saying that "several workers feel that there is an absence of a leader in Kerala's Congress."  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak batters break the shackles
Champions Trophy updates: Pak batters break the shackles

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Picture of the Day? Kohli's Pat on Babar's Back
Picture of the Day? Kohli's Pat on Babar's Back

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shared a brief yet significant exchange before Pakistan began their innings.

LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen
LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row
Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concern over information regarding USAID funding in India, calling it "concerning" and hinting at potential "bad faith" activities. Jaishankar asserted that India is looking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD