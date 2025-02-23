'No comments at all': Tharoor amidst reports of rift with Congress

16:55





"No comments at all," said the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram as reporters accosted him at the New Delhi airport on Sunday.





Tharoor meanwhile urged the mediapersons to "Go watch the match; it's an important match today."





The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan began in Dubai this afternoon.





Tharoor had on Saturday posted on his X account the quote "Where ignorance is bliss, 'tis folly to be wise" by poet Thomas Gray.





This follows an interview to a Malayalam podcast, of a leading newspaper published from New Delhi on Sunday in its English edition, in which he noted that if the Congress did not try to expand its appeal, it would be sitting in Opposition for the third consecutive time in Kerala.





Further, he was cited as saying that "several workers feel that there is an absence of a leader in Kerala's Congress." -- ANI

