Follow Rediff on:      
Nine maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Sun, 23 February 2025
20:48
Nine members of the banned CPI-Maoist from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the police in Mulugu district, Telangana on Sunday, the police said. 

The Maoist cadre, including women, decided to lay down their arms after learning about the welfare initiatives of the police and CRPF for tribal communities, as well as the development and rehabilitation support offered to surrendered Maoists through the "Operation Cheyutha" programme, an official release said. 

The group chose to lead a peaceful life with their families and surrendered voluntarily, it said. -- PTI

