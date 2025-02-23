HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi on two-day visit to Assam from tomorrow

Sun, 23 February 2025
19:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on a two-day visit to Assam on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the visit, the PM will inaugurate the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' on Tuesday, Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Sarma said that the prime minister will attend a mega Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai stadium on Monday evening.

"The dance performance by artists from our tea gardens will commence at 5.30 pm. The prime minister will greet the artists and spectators. The Jhumur performance will be followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state," he added.

As many as 61 heads of missions to India, along with other top dignitaries, will also witness the Jhumur performance by over 8,500 artists, in keeping with the completion of 200 years of Assam tea.

The prime minister will inaugurate an exhibition organised along with the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit later on Monday evening, Sarma said.

"If the prime minister goes during the day, the visit becomes more official and he cannot interact with the people. That is why he will visit the exhibition on February 24 and declare it open. He will spend 30-45 minutes going through the exhibition and meeting the participants," the chief minister said.

Modi will inaugurate the Summit at the plenary session on Tuesday morning, Sarma added. -- PTI

