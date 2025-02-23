Modi gives health tips to battle obesity

14:38





In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a personal choice but also our responsibility towards our family.





Modi also played out messages from double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen who urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles.





"During the opening of the National Games in Dehradun, I raised a very important topic, which has started a new discussion in the country - this topic is 'obesity'. To become a fit and healthy nation, we will certainly have to deal with the problem of obesity," Modi said.





The prime minister pointed out that according to a study, one in eight people are living with obesity.





Cases of obesity have doubled in the past years, but, what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity has increased fourfold even among children, the prime minister said.





"WHO data shows that in 2022, about 250 crore people around the world were overweight, that is, they had more weight than required. These statistics are very serious and force all of us to think why this is happening. Excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases," he said.





Modi said this challenge can be dealt with minor efforts. -- PTI

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 percent to 10 others.