HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi gives health tips to battle obesity

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
14:38
image
Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 percent to 10 others. 

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a personal choice but also our responsibility towards our family. 

Modi also played out messages from double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen who urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles. 

"During the opening of the National Games in Dehradun, I raised a very important topic, which has started a new discussion in the country - this topic is 'obesity'. To become a fit and healthy nation, we will certainly have to deal with the problem of obesity," Modi said. 

The prime minister pointed out that according to a study, one in eight people are living with obesity. 

Cases of obesity have doubled in the past years, but, what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity has increased fourfold even among children, the prime minister said. 

"WHO data shows that in 2022, about 250 crore people around the world were overweight, that is, they had more weight than required. These statistics are very serious and force all of us to think why this is happening. Excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases," he said. 

Modi said this challenge can be dealt with minor efforts. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India
Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief
LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers
Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD