Merz Ahead In German Election

Exit polls in Germany's national election Sunday show opposition leader Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union leading, with Alternative for Germany heading for the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, Associated Press
reported on Sunday evening.
The polls, issued right after the last polling stations closed, put support for Merz's Union bloc at 28.5-29 percent and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, at 19.5-20 percent -- roughly double its result from 2021, AP added.
They put support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats at 16-16.5 per cent, far lower than in the last election.