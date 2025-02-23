HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Merz Ahead In German Election

Sun, 23 February 2025
23:46
Friedrich Merz/Courtesy X
Exit polls in Germany's national election Sunday show opposition leader Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union leading, with Alternative for Germany heading for the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, Associated Press reported on Sunday evening. 

The polls, issued right after the last polling stations closed, put support for Merz's Union bloc at 28.5-29 percent and Alternative for Germany, or AfD, at 19.5-20 percent -- roughly double its result from 2021, AP added.    

They put support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats at 16-16.5 per cent, far lower than in the last election.

