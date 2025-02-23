HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man attacked, stabbed to death in Nanded district; 10 held

Sun, 23 February 2025
12:59
A 21-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death by parents and relatives of a woman who accused him of stalking her in Maharashtra's Nanded district, the police said on Sunday. 

The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the attack that took place in Hadgaon town of the district on Friday evening, an official said. 

He said the accused kicked and beat up the victim, Sheikh Arafat, with sticks near his house before stabbing him to death. 

They also beat up Arafat's mother, who came to his rescue during the attack, he added. 

The official said the accused, including the parents and relatives of a woman in the locality, claimed that the victim harassed and stalked her. 

"The Hadgaon police arrested 10 people on Friday night, and a murder case has been registered against them," he said. -- PTI

