HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha team in Paris to seek UNESCO heritage tag for Shivaji Maharaj's forts

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
15:07
File image
File image
A high-level delegation led by Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar is in Paris to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for 12 forts of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

As per an official statement from Shelar's office, the Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to UNESCO under the theme 'Maratha Military Landscape of India', seeking the inclusion of 12 forts in the World Heritage list.

The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal, the statement said.

On the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a delegation left for Paris on Saturday to present the state's case for UNESCO recognition.

Shelar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forwarding Maharashtra's proposal to UNESCO and Fadnavis for giving him the responsibility of representing the state on the global platform.

The four-member delegation, including additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, deputy director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Hemant Dalvi, and architect Shikha Jain, will be in Paris till February 26. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India
Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief
LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers
Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD