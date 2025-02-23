HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
13:39
image
US President Donald Trump is expected to appoint newly confirmed FBI director Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a law enforcement agency under the department of justice, The Hill reported.  

According to The Hill, despite controversy over his qualifications, the Senate recently confirmed Patel as the FBI Director in a narrow 51-49 vote.  

Patel has previously worked at the justice department as a trial attorney for three years before taking on roles at the National Security Council, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the department of defence, the report said.  

During his career, he has worked closely with some of President Trump's key allies, including Ric Grenell, who serves as the Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, and Devin Nunes, the chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and CEO of Trump's Truth Social platform, The Hill reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: India favourites to down Pak
Champions Trophy updates: India favourites to down Pak

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief
LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Rescue op on for trapped people inside T'gana tunnel
Rescue op on for trapped people inside T'gana tunnel

Eight engineers and workers remain trapped after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel collapsed in Telangana, India. Rescue teams have reached the site of the collapse, but have yet to make contact with the trapped...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD