Guru Randhawa hurt at 'Shaunki Sardar' set, says 'spirit remains unbroken'

Sun, 23 February 2025
16:19
Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has been admitted to a hospital after he was injured while filming an action sequence for the upcoming film "Shaunki Sardar". 

Randhawa on Sunday shared the news by posting a photo from the hospital on Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen lying on a bed with the cervical collar and bandage around his head.

"My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of 'Shaunki Sardar' movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience," he wrote.

Many followers of the actor commented on his post and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," one user wrote.

"Take care and get well soon," said another.

"Oh no, get well soon champ," read another comment.

Set to be released in theatres on May 16, "Shaunki Sardar" is directed by Dheeraj Rattan and also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia alongside Randhawa. -- PTI

