Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row

Sun, 23 February 2025
09:11
Amid a row over USAID funding for certain activities in the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the information put out by Trump administration people is "concerning" and that the government is looking into it.
   
During an interaction at an event in New Delhi, he also said USAID was allowed in India "in good faith, to do good faith activities", and suggestions are being made out of America that "there are activities which are in bad faith".
 
"So, it surely warrants a look. And, if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," the external affairs minister said.
 
Jaishankar during the discussion also asserted that "our idea of security actually has to expand in a tech world".
 
Besides, armed forces, civilian police ensuring law enforcement, security is also about "how your thought processes are influenced, how narratives are set, how facts are presented to you, how your mind moulded without you even knowing it," he said.
 
"And, a lot of that is done through activities of NGOs, of tech, of rankings, you are made to believe your democracy isn't working, it's a very dangerous and Machiavellian...," the external affairs minister said, without naming any entity.
 
"Your security can be threatened without leaving your house, because the thought processes, the influences, the narratives, your morale, your sense of what is right and wrong is all influenced by your phone, what you read everyday, the pictures you see," he said.
 
The interaction was moderated by Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister during the DU Literature Festival, hosted at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
 
Sanyal asked him about the USAID issue that has been lately hogging headlines.
 
"I think, some information has been put out there by Trump administration people, and obviously that is concerning. It would suggest that there are activities which has a certain objective out here to push a narrative or a view point. 
 
"As a government, we are looking into it, because such organisations, have an obligation to report. And, my sense is, the facts will come out," Jaishankar said.
 
"I read, so and so dealt with USAID...look it's not a question of, did you deal with USAID or not, USAID was allowed...it has been here historically. But, USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities. 
 
"Now, suggestions are being made out of America, that there are activities which are in bad faith. So, it surely warrants a look, and if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," he said. -- PTI

LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: Rescuers inch closer to workers

Babar left out of 'win at any cost' India match?

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was conspicuous by his absence from the team's training and there was no clarity on his availability for the Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on Sunday, even as the country's cricket board...

Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday?

ALERT! New coronavirus found in China's Wuhan

A Chinese team of virologists has discovered a new bat coronavirus that can infect human cells, raising concerns about potential animal-to-human transmission. The virus, a new lineage of the HKU5 coronavirus, uses the same human receptor...

Now, Trump says $21 million went to 'my friend Modi'

United States President Donald Trump for the fourth time in recent days claimed that the Biden administration allocated $21 million funding to India for 'voter turnout', evoking a sharp response from the Congress which urged Prime...

