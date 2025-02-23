HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP minister to hold 'janata darbar' in Shinde's stronghold Thane

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
14:13
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik will on Monday hold a 'janata darbar' in Thane, a stronghold of deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde. 

Naik, guardian minister for neighbouring Palghar district, last month said he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that the BJP was preparing to challenge the dominance of ally Shinde's party in the area. 

Notably, the BJP leader had initiated the 'janata darbar' (public hearing) concept in the state in 1990s, connecting people with the administration to address grievances. 

On February 3, Naik addressed a 'janata darbar' at Vashi in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district and on February 21 in Palghar district. 

Large hoardings have now been put up for Naik's janata darbar to be held near the collector's office in Thane city on Monday, which is being seen in some political circles as a direct challenge to the Shiv Sena's influence in the area. 

Earlier, when asked about political implications of such an event, Naik had said the sole purpose of the 'janata darbar' was to resolve public's grievances. Ganesh Naik's son and former MP Sanjeev Naik, has held multiple meetings with Thane BJP leaders to oversee preparations for the event. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India
Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief
LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers
Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD