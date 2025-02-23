Atishi chosen as Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly

15:50





AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was also part of the meeting of the party's 22 MLAs.





In a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said by consensus all AAP MLAs have chosen Atishi as the leader of the House.





MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, proposed Atishi's name as LoP and all MLAs supported the proposal, said Rai, who is also the MLA from Babarpur.





Speaking at the press conference, Atishi thanked the party chief Kejriwal and all the MLAs.





"AAP will show what a strong opposition's role is in the House and will raise all issues with full force. AAP will ensure that BJP fulfils all its promise as the party in power. Specifically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women of the city by March 8. We promise that we will make the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government fulfill this promise."





The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24.





In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House. -- PTI

