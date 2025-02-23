HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Atishi chosen as Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
15:50
image
Former Delhi chief minister and MLA from Kalkaji constituency Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs in New Delhi on Sunday.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was also part of the meeting of the party's 22 MLAs.

In a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said by consensus all AAP MLAs have chosen Atishi as the leader of the House.

MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, proposed Atishi's name as LoP and all MLAs supported the proposal, said Rai, who is also the MLA from Babarpur.

Speaking at the press conference, Atishi thanked the party chief Kejriwal and all the MLAs.

"AAP will show what a strong opposition's role is in the House and will raise all issues with full force. AAP will ensure that BJP fulfils all its promise as the party in power. Specifically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women of the city by March 8. We promise that we will make the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government fulfill this promise."

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. 

In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Rohit still not on the field
Champions Trophy updates: Rohit still not on the field

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Tunnel workers may be rescued by evening: Tgana min
LIVE! Tunnel workers may be rescued by evening: Tgana min

Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers
Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD