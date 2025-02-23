HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Activists blacken Hindi in TN railway name board

Sun, 23 February 2025
15:24
File image
File image
Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre, pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at the railway station in Chennai on Sunday. 

In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on "Pollachi Junction" written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it. 

"RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Railways Act and they will be prosecuted. 

The same was rectified immediately," the Palghat Division of the Southern Railway said in a social media update. 

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been engaged in a war of words with the BJP and the party-led Central government, alleging Hindi imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge denied by the Centre. -- PTI

