HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7L olive ridley turtles in Odisha's Rushikulya river mouth for mass nesting

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
14:30
File image
File image
The mouth of the Rushikulya river in Odisha's Ganjam district has emerged as a major rookery for the endangered olive ridley turtles with over 6.82 lakh such marine species assembling for mass nesting, officials said on Sunday.

The mass nesting of the turtles in the Rushikulya river mouth commenced on February 16.

Over 6.82 lakh olive ridley turtles have laid eggs on the beach so far, surpassing the previous record of the arrival of 6.37 lakh marine species in 2023," Berhampur divisional forest officer Sunny Khokkar said.

A total of 6,37,008 turtles had laid eggs in eight days of mass nesting from February 23 to March 2, in 2023, while 5.50 lakh turtles laid eggs in 2022, sources said.

As the mass nesting of olive ridley is yet to be completed, the number might increase, the DFO said.

Favourable climatic conditions are one of the reasons for a record number of olive ridley turtles visiting the beach for mass nesting, experts said.

The better climatic condition this year has helped more turtles lay eggs in the Rushikulya river mouth, which is emerging as a major rookery for the turtles, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun senior scientist Bivas Pandav said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India
Champions Trophy updates: Pak win toss, to bat vs India

Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash
Team India gets Bumrah boost ahead of Pak clash

The Times of India has posted a picture of Bumrah entering the stadium ahead of the big game and the picture has gone viral.

Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik
Quest to become champions again has begun: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title triumph in the Caribbean last year.

LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief
LIVE! Kash Patel likely to be named acting ATF chief

Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers
Get ready to be fired if.....: Elon Musk to federal staffers

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD