7L olive ridley turtles in Odisha's Rushikulya river mouth for mass nesting

14:30

File image





The mass nesting of the turtles in the Rushikulya river mouth commenced on February 16.





Over 6.82 lakh olive ridley turtles have laid eggs on the beach so far, surpassing the previous record of the arrival of 6.37 lakh marine species in 2023," Berhampur divisional forest officer Sunny Khokkar said.





A total of 6,37,008 turtles had laid eggs in eight days of mass nesting from February 23 to March 2, in 2023, while 5.50 lakh turtles laid eggs in 2022, sources said.





As the mass nesting of olive ridley is yet to be completed, the number might increase, the DFO said.





Favourable climatic conditions are one of the reasons for a record number of olive ridley turtles visiting the beach for mass nesting, experts said.





The better climatic condition this year has helped more turtles lay eggs in the Rushikulya river mouth, which is emerging as a major rookery for the turtles, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun senior scientist Bivas Pandav said. -- PTI

The mouth of the Rushikulya river in Odisha's Ganjam district has emerged as a major rookery for the endangered olive ridley turtles with over 6.82 lakh such marine species assembling for mass nesting, officials said on Sunday.