HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Himachal's Mandi, no loss of life

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
17:39
image
An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district at 8.42 am on Sunday. 

Tremors were felt in parts of the district, though no loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

According to the MeT office, the earthquake was of 3.7 magnitude, and the epicentre was located at 31.48 degrees latitude and 76.95 degrees longitude in the Mandi region.

The earthquake struck near Kiargi in Sundernagar area at a depth of 7 km, the MeT office said. 

The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Can Pakistan get to 250?
Champions Trophy updates: Can Pakistan get to 250?

The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables

How will the India Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai play out today?

Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai
Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for India's highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen
LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row
Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concern over information regarding USAID funding in India, calling it "concerning" and hinting at potential "bad faith" activities. Jaishankar asserted that India is looking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD