3 killed, 4 hurt as jeep carrying devotees from Kumbh hits truck in Bihar

The incident took place in Chilbili area of the district.





The Jamui-bound jeep collided with a parked truck.





While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four others suffered injuries, said Pradeep Kumar, sub-divisional police officer, Mohania (Kaimur).





A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said, adding, the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. -- PTI

