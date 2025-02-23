HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 killed, 4 hurt as jeep carrying devotees from Kumbh hits truck in Bihar

Sun, 23 February 2025
Share:
18:09
image
At least three persons, including a woman, died and four others were injured when a jeep carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj collided with a truck in Bihar's Kaimur district, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident took place in Chilbili area of the district. 

The Jamui-bound jeep collided with a parked truck. 

While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four others suffered injuries, said Pradeep Kumar, sub-divisional police officer, Mohania (Kaimur). 

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said, adding, the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy updates: Can Pakistan get to 250?
Champions Trophy updates: Can Pakistan get to 250?

The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables
The Unstoppables Vs The Unpredictables

How will the India Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai play out today?

Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai
Ritika Sajdeh Cheers for Team India in Dubai

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for India's highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen
LIVE! Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row
Concerning: Jaishankar on $21 million USAID row

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concern over information regarding USAID funding in India, calling it "concerning" and hinting at potential "bad faith" activities. Jaishankar asserted that India is looking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD