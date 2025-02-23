HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 BKI men with links to Pak-based terrorist Rinda held

Sun, 23 February 2025
The Punjab police Sunday said they have arrested two key operatives of the proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International having direct links to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passian. 

The accused, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, were instructed to carry out targeted killings in Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. 

"In an intelligence-based operation, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has apprehended two key operatives of BKI directly linked to #Pak-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda & #USA-based Happy Passian, a major blow to cross-border terror networks," Yadav said in a post on X. 

He said as per their initial disclosure, the arrested accused committed a murder and severely injured another in Nanded, Maharashtra, on February 10, 2025, following Rinda's directions. 

"They were also instructed to carry out targeted killings in #Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation," the DGP said. 

"Recovery: Two .32 bore pistols and 5 rounds. Further investigations underway to expose the full network," he added. -- PTI

