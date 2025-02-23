2 BKI men with links to Pak-based terrorist Rinda held

18:58





The accused, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, were instructed to carry out targeted killings in Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.





"In an intelligence-based operation, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has apprehended two key operatives of BKI directly linked to #Pak-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda & #USA-based Happy Passian, a major blow to cross-border terror networks," Yadav said in a post on X.





He said as per their initial disclosure, the arrested accused committed a murder and severely injured another in Nanded, Maharashtra, on February 10, 2025, following Rinda's directions.





"They were also instructed to carry out targeted killings in #Punjab as part of a larger coordinated terror operation," the DGP said.





"Recovery: Two .32 bore pistols and 5 rounds. Further investigations underway to expose the full network," he added. -- PTI

