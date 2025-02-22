Trump suggests he's not 'forcing' Gaza takeover plan, but...

18:22

After his earlier call of the Gaza Strip being depopulated and subsequently taken over by Israel drew a lot of flak globally, especially from the Arab nations, United States President Donald Trump asserted that his plan was only a 'recommendation' and not an 'enforcement', The Jerusalem Post reported.



Speaking to Fox News, Trump reiterated his belief that his plan was the 'best approach' to resolve the situation in the Middle East.



"I'll tell you the way to do it is my plan. I think that's the plan that really works," Trump said.



The US President added, "But I'm not forcing it. I'm just going to sit back and recommend it. And then the US would own the site, there'd be no Hamas. And they'd be developed and you'd start all over again with a clean slate."



Trump has previously urged neighbouring Jordan and Egypt -- both of which have peace agreements with Israel -- to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, the Jerusalem Post report stated.



Furthermore, the report mentioned that Trump has justified his position by pointing to the significant aid the United States provides to these countries. -- ANI