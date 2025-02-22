Trump fires chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

09:10

United States President Donald Trump fired Air Force Gen CQ Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.





"I want to thank General Charles CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Trump posted on social media.

Trump says he is nominating Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next chairman.





General CQ Brown was appointed to be the 21st chairman of the joint chiefs of staff on October 1, 2023. Prior to becoming chairman, general Brown served as the 22nd chief of staff of the US Air Force.





The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff is the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, secretary of defence, and National Security Council.





Brown was only the second black general to serve as chairman, and had been dealing with the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East over his tenure.