HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shaktikanta Das appointed principal secy to PM

Sat, 22 February 2025
Share:
18:20
image
Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das was on Saturday appointed the second principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

P K Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the prime minister.

According to an official order, the tenure of Das, a retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be 'co-terminus' with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

'The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier,' the order read.

Das has been a career civil servant with over 42 years of distinguished service, primarily in the areas of finance, taxation, investment and infrastructure.

The 25th Governor of Reserve Bank of India has also acted as India's G20 Sherpa and member, 15th Finance Commission.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shaktikanta Das appointed principal secy to PM
LIVE! Shaktikanta Das appointed principal secy to PM

Punjab minister held 'non-existent' dept for 21 months
Punjab minister held 'non-existent' dept for 21 months

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was told he is left with only NRI Affairs portfolio as the administrative reforms department he was holding for the past nearly 21 months did not exist, according to a government notification.

Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?
Will India Pick 4 Spinners Vs Pak?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday?

IRS officer, kin found dead; sister was facing CBI case
IRS officer, kin found dead; sister was facing CBI case

The Kerala Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of an IRS officer, his sister, and their mother in Kochi. The officer, Maneesh Vijay, and his sister, Shalini Vijay, were found hanging inside their house, while their mother,...

Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands': Israel
Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands': Israel

In a major shocker, Israel on Friday said, citing forensic reports that the Bibas brothers, whose corpses were returned by Hamas, were killed with 'bare hands' by Hamas days after they were held captive in the Gaza Strip.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD