Search operations launched across Jammu

Sat, 22 February 2025
13:17
Security forces on Saturday launched anti-terror operations at nearly three dozen places across Jammu region, security officials said.

The operations were launched over suspicious movements in some parts and as part of an area domination exercise in other places.

No contact has been established with the terrorists so far, officials said. 

Operations were going on in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, higher reaches of Udhampur-Kathua belt, mountainous Doda and Kishtwar and the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district when the last reports of suspicious activities were received.

According to officials, a search operation was started at Maidaan Mohalla in Sangiote area of Gursai in Poonch district after two suspected foreign terrorists were found roaming under the cover of darkness late Friday night. 

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Mohalla Qasba, Allapir and Jaalian in Mandi and Mankote in Poonch and Dera Ki Gali and adjoining areas besides parts of Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors in nearby Rajouri district.

A search is underway at 13 places in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 places in the higher reaches of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Doda districts with a focus on Khaderan forest.

There is also a search operation going on in Keri, Bhattal and adjoining areas in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, they said.   -- PTI

