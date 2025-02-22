HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Reciprocal tariffs 'soon' for India, China: Trump

Sat, 22 February 2025
21:11
United States President Donald Trump has said that his administration will 'soon' impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China, reiterating what he had said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US capital.

Trump was speaking at the swearing-in of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday when he made the announcement, reiterating what he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week during the latter's visit to the US capital.

"We'll soon impose reciprocal tariffs because that means, they charge us, we charge them. Its very simple. Whatever a company or a country, such as let's say India or China or any of them, whatever they charge, we want to be fair ... so reciprocal. Reciprocal meaning, 'they charge us, we charge them'," Trump said in Washington.

"We haven't done that, we have never done that. We are getting ready to do it," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox News aired a joint television interview with Trump and billionaire Elon Musk when the president said that he made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that 'nobody can argue with me' on tariff structure.  -- PTI

