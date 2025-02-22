HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prisoner threatens to kill Rajasthan CM

Sat, 22 February 2025
Share:
10:38
image
A prisoner from Dausa's Salawas jail on Friday night allegedly threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, police said.
 
Police said that 29-year-old Rinku, serving life sentence in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the chief minister.
 
Police traced the location of the mobile phone used to make the call to the Salawas jail. 

An intense search operation was conducted in the jail from 3 am to 7 am and the phone was recovered from the jail, police said, adding that the matter is being further investigated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prisoner threatens to kill Rajasthan CM
LIVE! Prisoner threatens to kill Rajasthan CM

Why Fadnavis Ordered An inquiry Into Shinde Decision
Why Fadnavis Ordered An inquiry Into Shinde Decision

'I am simply highlighting a wrongdoing. This is why my complaint has merit, and the chief minister has ordered an inquiry.'

Trump removes office desk after Musk's son's booger incident
Trump removes office desk after Musk's son's booger incident

According to the paper, Trump is known for his extreme germophobia. Trump has spoken openly about his phobia of germs in the past too.

Cong MLAs spend night inside Raj assembly on 'Dadi' remark
Cong MLAs spend night inside Raj assembly on 'Dadi' remark

Congress MLAs in Rajasthan continued their sit-in protest inside the Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of a minister's remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The protest began after six Congress MLAs were suspended following...

SEE: Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as FBI director
SEE: Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as FBI director

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his strong support for Kash Pate and called him a "tough, strong" person.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD