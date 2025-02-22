HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Naga talks: Centre's emissary meets NSCN-IM leaders

Sat, 22 February 2025
The Centre's emissary for Naga talks, AK Mishra, on Friday held a closed-door deliberation on Naga talk with the NSCN-IM, sources said.                 

Mishra, who is also the advisor for Northeast in the ministry of home affairs, conducted the meeting with the top leadership of the NSCN-IM for about an hour in Chumoukedima district.

The details of the meeting, however, were not revealed.

Mishra, along with the joint director of the Intelligence Bureau had a series of meetings with various Naga political groups during his two-day stay in Dimapur before leaving for Delhi on Friday evening.

They also met the two working committees of Naga National Political Groups , one led by newly installed convener MB Neokpao and the other by N Kitovi Zhimomi, sources said. 

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing problem. 

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the Centre signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations. -- PTI

