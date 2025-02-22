HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala: Over 50 CPM workers booked for locking up police officers

Sat, 22 February 2025
Share:
00:24
image
The Thalassery police on Friday registered a case against over 50 Communist Party of India-Marxist workers for allegedly locking up police officers and releasing an accused individual from custody on Thursday.  

The accused, a CPI-M worker, was wanted in connection with an assault on four police personnel during a temple festival the previous day.  

As per police, "A case has been registered against over 50 CPI (M) workers for allegedly locking up police officers who were attempting to take into custody a person accused of assaulting police personnel a day ago amidst a temple festival near Thalassery." 

According to Thalassery police, the initial altercation occurred during a temple festival when clashes broke out between BJP and CPI-M activists; police officers on duty intervened to control the situation but were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) workers, who also obstructed them from performing their duties. 

Twenty-seven CPI-M activists were named as accused in the assault case.  

On Thursday afternoon, when police officers attempted to arrest one of the accused CPI-M activists, they were confronted by a large group of party workers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naga talks: Centre's emissary meets NSCN-IM leaders
LIVE! Naga talks: Centre's emissary meets NSCN-IM leaders

I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat
I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, amid reports of growing discord with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a warning, stating, "Don't take me lightly." Shinde's remarks come amidst a series of events suggesting...

India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC
India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC

India and Pakistan on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in an effort to ease tension after several recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack, official...

Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj
Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia for not taking down 'objectionable' content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open source encyclopedia, officials said on Friday.

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

Fascinating numbers from the India-Pakistan iconic cricket rivalry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD