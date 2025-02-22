Kerala: Over 50 CPM workers booked for locking up police officers

00:24





The accused, a CPI-M worker, was wanted in connection with an assault on four police personnel during a temple festival the previous day.





As per police, "A case has been registered against over 50 CPI (M) workers for allegedly locking up police officers who were attempting to take into custody a person accused of assaulting police personnel a day ago amidst a temple festival near Thalassery."





According to Thalassery police, the initial altercation occurred during a temple festival when clashes broke out between BJP and CPI-M activists; police officers on duty intervened to control the situation but were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) workers, who also obstructed them from performing their duties.





Twenty-seven CPI-M activists were named as accused in the assault case.





On Thursday afternoon, when police officers attempted to arrest one of the accused CPI-M activists, they were confronted by a large group of party workers. -- ANI

