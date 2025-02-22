Interfaith couple assaulted on MP court premises

19:24

A Muslim man and his 21-year-old pregnant Hindu companion who had gone to a court in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district to get their marriage registered were assaulted allegedly by a group of lawyers, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons, a police official said on Saturday.



Videos of Friday's incident, in which a police official can be seen taking the couple to safety, went viral on social media.



The woman said she had got married to Rajib Khan as per Islamic rituals on June 28, 2023 and was three months pregnant.



"On Friday, a mob pushed me to the ground twice on the court premises. The town police inspector saved our life by taking us to safety in his four-wheeler. I don't know why these people are attacking us when my parents have no objection to our marriage," she said.



The woman said she came in contact with Khan in 2021 after he mistakenly dialled her number and the two started communicating.



"We are from different villages under the jurisdiction of the same police station," she added.



Khan said he and the woman had come to the court complex as their lawyer wanted them to sign some papers to get their marriage registered.



"I was beaten up by a group of lawyers inside my lawyer's chamber. I sustained wounds and have taken a painkiller. The group abused us and cursed my wife, saying she should die. Advocate Sharda Singh, a lady lawyer and some friends saved us," Khan said.



The couple was taken to the police station after these lawyers alerted local officials about the incident and sought safety for Khan and his companion.



Acting Inspector General of Rewa Zone Saket Pandey told PTI a case was registered against unidentified persons on Khan's complaint.



Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Sahu said the accused have been booked for assault, abuse and issuing threats.



The complaint was registered after police received injured Khan's medico-legal certificate from hospital, Sahu added. -- PTI