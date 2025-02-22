HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hamas killed Bibas brothers with 'bare hands': IDF

Sat, 22 February 2025
11:21
Israel has claimed that the Bibas brothers, whose corpses were returned by Hamas, were killed with "bare hands" by Hamas days after they were held captive in the Gaza Strip.
 
Citing forensic reports, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) alleged that after killing the two babies in 'cold-blood', Hamas tried to cover up the horrific acts. 

"Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys--they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities," RAdm. Daniel Hagari who said in a statement. 

"We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.
 
 The IDF statement came hours after it was discovered that Hamas had not returned the body of the boys' mother Shiri Bibas, and instead sent the body of a Gazan woman and later claimed that there had been a mix-up with the bodies during an Israeli airstrike, Times of Israel reported. 
 
 Hagari said the evidence clearly showed that they were not killed in an airstrike as Hamas claimed.
 
 "Contrary to Hamas's lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered in cold blood by terrorists," he said.
 
 US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz expressed outrage over the killings calling the murders "pure evil" and strongly affirmed that "Hamas must be destroyed." 
 
 Waltz wrote on X, "The Bibas children were murdered at the hands of Hamas and NOT accidentally bombed. Pure evil. Keeping the Bibas family and all Israelis in our prayers for this unspeakable violence. Hamas must be destroyed. "

