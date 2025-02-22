FBI director Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

08:36

Indian-American Kash Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, taking the oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

Patel's girlfriend and family stood beside him as he recited the oath, and other family members were seated in the front row.

Kash Patel was sworn in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building by US Attorney General Pam Bondi after being confirmed by the US Senate as the ninth FBI director, succeeding Christopher Wray.

Following the oath, Patel said that he was living the American dream and added that a "first-generation Indian is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth."

"I am living the American dream, and anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can't happen anywhere else," he said.

He also made a strong commitment to ensuring accountability within the FBI.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his strong support for Kash Pate and called him a "tough, strong" person.

On Kash Patel being sworn in as the Director of the FBI, Trump said, "One of the reasons I love Kash and wanted to put him in is because of the respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position."

"Turned out he was very easy to get approved. He is a tough and strong guy. He has his opinions. Trey Gowdy came out with an incredible statement and said that Kash is an incredible person and people don't realise it. When he said that, there was no doubt left. It was a big statement made by someone who is respected and is on the moderate side," Trump added.