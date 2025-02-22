HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Deltatech Gaming Acquired For Rs 491 Cr

Sat, 22 February 2025
Head Digital Works, which operates A23 Rummy and A23 Poker, will acquire Deltatech Gaming, the company behind the online poker platform Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.

The A23-operator will acquire 51 per cent of Deltatech, followed by a merger of the company into Head Digital Works. DeltaCorp will hold a 5.7 per cent stake in Head Digital Works following the merger.

Delta Corp had acquired Gauss Network, which owns Adda52 in a part cash, part equity deal in 2016. The value of the deal was reportedly over Rs 150 crore.

Head Digital Works claims to offer online rummy and poker games to over 75 million users.

A23 launched its online poker platform in October 2024.

By combining our strengths, we aim to expand our poker business, accelerate growth through new avenues and create Indias most comprehensive and diversified skill-gaming platform for our customers, said Deepak Gullapalli, founder and CEO, Head Digital Works.

This will be the second largest deal in the online rummy and poker gaming segment. In September, Nazara Technologies bought a significant stake in Moonshine Technology, the parent company of PokerBaazi, for Rs 982 crore. 

The acquisition of PokerBaazi was the largest M&A in the domestic gaming segment.

Ajinkya Kawale/Business Standard

