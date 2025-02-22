Atishi seeks appointment to meet Delhi CM

13:39

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has sought a meeting of AAP MLAs with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier during the assembly poll campaign.





In a letter to Gupta on Saturday, Atishi questioned why a scheme on the financial aid to women was not approved in the new government's first cabinet meeting when the prime minister had promised it in an election rally.





Gupta and her council of ministers were took oath of office on Thursday, following a victory over the AAP in the assembly polls held earlier in the month.





The AAP won 22 seats in the polls, Atishi's Kalkaji constituency being one of them.





The BJP was well clear of the majority mark in the 70-seat assembly with 48 seats.





Atishi, the chief minister in the previous AAP government, sought an appointment to meet the CM on February 23, along with her party MLAs.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Dwarka on January 31 promised Delhi's mothers and sisters that the scheme for Rs 2,500 monthly payment would be passed in the first cabinet meeting after the BJP formed the government."





The first cabinet meeting of the BJP government was held on February 20 but the scheme was not passed, she said, adding that the women of Delhi who believed 'Modi's guarantee' are feeling 'betrayed'.





BJP leaders, including the CM Gupta, have asserted that the scheme will be implemented from March as was promised by the party. -- PTI