Amfi Launches SIP For Students

10:28

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has announced three new initiatives on Friday aimed at expanding the mutual fund investor base.





These initiatives include the 'sachetisation' of MFs, Tarun Yojana, and MITRA Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant.





Under the sachetisation programme, fund houses will offer systematic investment plans (SIPs) starting at Rs 250.





This initiative is designed to make investing more accessible, particularly for first-time investors and those from underserved segments.





This move follows a consultation paper issued by Sebi last month, which explored ways to lower entry barriers for investors.





Aimed at school students, Tarun Yojana will provide financial literacy training to both school teachers and students.





The top-performing students, as determined by their performance in an Amfi exam, will receive Rs 2,400 in their mutual fund SIP accounts.





In the pilot phase, the association plans to reach 5,000 students, with the top 20 per cent receiving Rs 100 each month in their SIP accounts for two years. Students can redeem the amount two years after the last SIP instalment.





'The Tarun Yojana seeks to integrate financial literacy into school curricula, equipping young minds with foundational knowledge of investment principles,' Amfi said.





The MITRA platform allows investors and their legal heirs to identify and recover inactive or forgotten mutual fund holdings through the MF Central platform. This initiative aims to help investors track and reclaim their investments, ensuring that no assets are left forgotten.





Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard