White House deputy chief of staff congratulates Patel with Bollywood meme

Fri, 21 February 2025
09:01
image
Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, on Thursday posted a meme to congratulate Kash Patel for his confirmation as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

'Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel!' Scavino posted, sharing a meme depicting Patel as 'Peshwa Bajirao I' from Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani.

Elon Musk, Head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and CEO of Tesla, also congratulated Patel on being confirmed as the FBI director.

