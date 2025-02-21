HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What did Jaishankar tell Chinese FM on Kailash Mansarovar?

Fri, 21 February 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed developments in Sino-India ties, management of peace and tranquility along border areas, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption, during their meeting in South Africa, the MEA said on Friday. 

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in response to a query during his weekly briefing. 

"The two ministers reviewed developments in our bilateral relations since their last meeting in November. Management of peace and tranquility along border areas, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption, flight connectivity and travel facilitation were discussed," he said. There was also an exchange of views on G20 and SCO, he added. -- PTI

