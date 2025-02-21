HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Veteran actor Peter Jason no more

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
22:27
Veteran actor Peter Jason has passed away. He was 80.  

Peter is best known for starring in nine features for Walter Hill and seven for John Carpenter. 

He portrayed the card dealer-turned-reverend Con Stapleton on HBO's Deadwood, as per The Hollywood Reporter.  

His death was confirmed by a representative at Vanguard Management.  

The Hollywood native amassed more than 275 acting credits on IMDb alone during his seven-decade onscreen career that began in the mid-1960s with a comedy sketch on CBS' The Red Skelton Show, and he made his big-screen debut in Howard Hawks' final film, Rio Lobo (1970), where his character died in the arms of John Wayne.  

He also was an actor and production associate for Orson Welles on The Other Side of the Wind, which came out in 2018 after 48 years in development.  

After working for Hill in The Driver (1978) and The Long Riders (1980), the fun-loving Jason stood out as a redneck bartender in 48 Hrs. (1982), then followed with parts in Hill's Streets of Fire (1984), Brewster's Millions (1985), Red Heat (1988), Johnny Handsome (1989), Wild Bill (1995) and Undisputed (2002).  

For Carpenter, he was the scientist Paul Leahy in Prince of Darkness (1987) and the resistance fighter Gilbert in They Live (1988) before they reunited for Body Bags (1993), In the Mouth of Madness (1994), Village of the Damned (1995), Escape From L.A. (1996) and Ghosts of Mars (2001).  

He also had a regular role as Capt. Skip Gleason on the syndicated 1997-98 series Mike Hammer, Private Eye and recurred as Uncle Jim on the FX comedy Baskets from 2017-19. -- ANI                        

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede
LIVE! Rlys asks X to remove gory videos of Delhi stampede

I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat
I have pulled down govts...: Shinde's veiled threat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, amid reports of growing discord with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a warning, stating, "Don't take me lightly." Shinde's remarks come amidst a series of events suggesting...

India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC
India, Pak hold flag meeting after firings across LoC

India and Pakistan on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in an effort to ease tension after several recent incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack, official...

Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj
Wikipedia editors booked for content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Cyber has registered a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia for not taking down 'objectionable' content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open source encyclopedia, officials said on Friday.

India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers

Fascinating numbers from the India-Pakistan iconic cricket rivalry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD