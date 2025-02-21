US sends commander to 'secure' Panama canal against Chinese influence

08:50

Following United States President Donald Trump's remarks on 'taking back' the Panama Canal from China, the commander of the US military's Southern Command is visiting the country from February 19-20 to discuss security cooperation 'safeguarding the Panama Canal area from China's influence and control'.





China, meanwhile on Thursday said that Beijing has never been involved in the management and operation of the canal, nor has it meddled in canal affairs.





The Chinese Embassy in Panama on Thursday refuted the claim that China controls the canal is 'nothing but a lie', as per a report in Chinese media Global Times.





The United States Embassy in Panama, on Wednesday, said that its Southern Command commander Admiral Alvin Holsey is in Panama to meet with the nation's leaders to strengthen cooperation and discuss critical regional challenges, including efforts to protect the canal area from Chinese Communist Party influence and control.





China said that it is the US that has been constantly threatening to 'take back' the canal and attempting to regain control of it.





The US' acts of sabotaging China-Panama relations are unpopular and will not succeed, said the Chinese Embassy in a statement as reported in the Global Times.





This comes amidst tensions between the United States and China post President Trump's inauguration.





On January 20 this year, Trump delivering his inaugural speech said, "China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back." -- ANI