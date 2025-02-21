HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US sends commander to 'secure' Panama canal against Chinese influence

Fri, 21 February 2025
Share:
08:50
image
Following United States President Donald Trump's remarks on 'taking back' the Panama Canal from China, the commander of the US military's Southern Command is visiting the country from February 19-20 to discuss security cooperation 'safeguarding the Panama Canal area from China's influence and control'.

China, meanwhile on Thursday said that Beijing has never been involved in the management and operation of the canal, nor has it meddled in canal affairs.

The Chinese Embassy in Panama on Thursday refuted the claim that China controls the canal is 'nothing but a lie', as per a report in Chinese media Global Times.

The United States Embassy in Panama, on Wednesday, said that its Southern Command commander Admiral Alvin Holsey is in Panama to meet with the nation's leaders to strengthen cooperation and discuss critical regional challenges, including efforts to protect the canal area from Chinese Communist Party influence and control.

China said that it is the US that has been constantly threatening to 'take back' the canal and attempting to regain control of it.

The US' acts of sabotaging China-Panama relations are unpopular and will not succeed, said the Chinese Embassy in a statement as reported in the Global Times.

This comes amidst tensions between the United States and China post President Trump's inauguration.

On January 20 this year, Trump delivering his inaugural speech said, "China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back."  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kash Patel becomes FBI chief
LIVE! Kash Patel becomes FBI chief

Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports
Delhi cabinet okays Ayushman scheme, to table CAG reports

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital. The cabinet also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of...

Trump says World War 3 is not far away
Trump says World War 3 is not far away

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, while speaking at FII Priority Summit in Miami, warned that 'World War III is not far away' but claimed that his leadership would prevent it from happening.

Sangam water as pure as alkaline: UP quotes scientist
Sangam water as pure as alkaline: UP quotes scientist

The Uttar Pradesh government, citing a scientist, has asserted that Ganga water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is as pure as "alkaline water", debunking concerns raised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) about water...

From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run

Surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's highest wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments with 60 scalps, including 55 in World Cups.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD