UP's economy to richen by Rs 3 lakh crore due to...

13:50





Replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the government has brought more than eight crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.





"We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector... The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organization of Maha Kumbh. The Maha Kumbh is going to bring a growth of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," CM Adityanath said.





He also emphasized on the government initiatives to empower women, noting that 20 per cent of women have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police.





"Work has been done for women empowerment. In UP Police, 20 per cent of the recruitments were of women. They got employment opportunities in every sector," CM Adityanath said.





The Uttar Pradesh CM said that under the double-engine government of BJP, the state has become the second largest economy in the country and is on its way to achieve the target of one trillion USD, becoming the largest economy in the country by 2029. -- ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the success of the ongoing MahaKumbh, noting that this spiritual festival will bring more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the economy of the state.