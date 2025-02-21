Should India be worried about China's new military order?

17:38





Xi, 71, who heads the military besides the powerful ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Presidency, signed orders to publish three regulations on the military's interior order, code of conduct and military formation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





The revisions to the regulations prioritise combat readiness as the foremost duty, with a fundamental orientation of preparing for and engaging in warfare. Fully applying the strategy of running the armed forces by law, the revised rules aim to promote a more standardised order in war preparation, training, operations and daily life, the report said.





The revision to the military code of conduct refines the rules to award the excellent, punish violators and streamline relevant procedures, it said. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has carried out a massive anti-corruption drive in which over 50 top military officials including two defence ministers were punished for violations.





He is also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Navy, the Air Force, as well as a host of paramilitary forces. The revised rules, which will take effect April 1, are designed to fully transform the country's military into world-class armed forces.





The regulations on the military's interior order were revised to improve the management of military personnel in matters such as soldiers' appearance and conduct, leave-taking and military training. -- PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued fresh orders on Friday revising rules to transform the country's military into world-class armed forces, focusing on combat readiness and war preparation amid growing rivalry with the US and tensions over Taiwan and neighbours.