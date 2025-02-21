Scindia on Delhi CM: BJP gives everyone a chance

15:14





Speaking to the media, Scindia said "I congratulate Rekha Gupta. She has been a public servant. This is the speciality of BJP that everyone is given a chance and respected for their dedication... Under PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' every woman is also given an opportunity in this era of women empowerment." -- ANI

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday congratulated newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and stated that the speciality of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was that they gave everyone a chance and respected their dedication.