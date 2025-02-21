HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now, Sena-UBT likens Sharad Pawar to Maratha general

Fri, 21 February 2025
Days after lashing out at Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar for honouring Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday likened the veteran leader to Maratha general Mahadji Shinde, who had conquered Delhi in the 18th century.

Sharing the stage with Pawar at a book release function in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Raut showered praise on the NCP-SP chief and hailed him as the leader Maharashtra looked forward to in the national capital.

Last month, the Shiv Sena-UBT was fuming at Pawar for felicitating Eknath Shinde -- who toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in 2022 to become the chief minister with BJP's support -- with the Mahadji Shinde award instituted by a Pune-based NGO.

"Sharad Pawar is not our opponent and never an enemy. He is our guide and our leader. He is our Mahadji Shinde," Raut said after releasing the book Sansad Te Centra Vista (From Parliament to Central Vista) penned by Nileshkumar Kulkarni.

Raut said the generals of the Maratha empire were kingmakers in Delhi and appointed rulers here after conquering it twice. However, if someone comes to Delhi with the intention to settle here permanently, he is unable to do so, Raut said.

"This is a city of transition. Outsiders come here, rule and go back. Those who are ruling Delhi today will also have to return. Some have returned to Rajasthan, some to Maharashtra and some will return to Gujarat," Raut said. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader also said that betrayal and conspiracy are part and parcel of life in Delhi.

Pawar recounted his first visit to Delhi in 1962-63 for a Congress meeting and how he and some of his fellow colleagues in the party were left awestruck when they first saw Jawaharlal Nehru in person.  -- PTI

